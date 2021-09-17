Exclusive: Cardi B tries to cook Latin American food with Indya Moore

Cardi B has teamed up with Messenger and Instagram to release the latest episode of Cardi Tries __, which will see the music superstar and now, mother of two, cook Latin American food with actor and model Indya Moore just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month--and we have an exclusive clip!

After trying her hand at rhythmic gymnastics with Amanda Seales in the last episode, Cardi and Indya head to La Casita Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles to cook with Chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu. The chefs teach the stars traditional recipes inspired by Dominican, Peruvian, El Salvadorean, and Mexican cuisine.

“I feel like a lot of people know I’m Dominican, I’m West Indian, and it’s just like I really want to learn how to be an amazing Hispanic cook,” Cardi admits during the episode. “I want to cook like my aunt and my grandmother.”

In this installment of Cardi Tries __, fans can check out Cardi’s take on making Mangú, Pupusas, Ceviche, and Chile en Nogada. In typical Cardi B-fashion, the episode is jam-packed with hilarious moments as the Grammy-winning artist learns new recipes to bring to her own kitchen, and even serves her culinary creations to singer Angélica María and actor Andrés Zuno.

“The Morir Soñando definitely took me back to New York City,” Cardi said after trying some of the cuisine. “We’re both Dominican so this takes us to the bakery shop.”

Moore continued, “If there’s an apocalypse or if the world is ending or something... like you can’t make a fire, you can make a ceviche.”

Starting today, Friday, September 17, fans can watch the full episode on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch, which lets users watch music videos, TV shows, movies, and more with your friends and family in real-time.

To watch Cardi Tries __ with a friend on Instagram or Messenger, simply start a video chat, tap the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swipe up to access the menu on Messenger, select ‘Watch Together’ and search for Cardi Tries __.

What better way to celebrate Latin and Hispanic Heritage Month by watching Cardi B make some Latin American food? Watching the episode will have you ready to order some for yourself, because, as Cardi says, “I’m ready to eat - that’s my favorite part.”