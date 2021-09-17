CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Shuffle Board: Hollander Adds Execs, Kenzo Names Artistic Director, Biden Fills Key Trade Posts

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVFou_0bzc7Bey00

Brands

Hollander Sleep & Décor

Hollander Sleep & Décor, a North American supplier of bedding, bath and home décor , has added four new additions to its executive leadership team to support its growth.

Michael Wandera joined as chief information officer (CIO), Dave Laverty as chief operations officer (COO), Amy Price as chief commercial officer and Dave Bushland as chief financial officer (CFO).

Wandera is charged with supporting Hollander’s acquisition and integration strategies and driving innovation and efficiency using technology. Prior to Hollander, he was vice president and CIO at The Topps Company, senior vice president (SVP) and CIO at Fortunoff and vice president of IT at Breuners Home Furnishing Corporation.

Laverty oversees all supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics operations at Hollander Sleep & Decor. He started his career at Revlon, then he joined the Callaway Golf Company and went onto transform the operations at Nixon as its chief operations officer and Blinds to Go as head of operations.

Price will lead the entire sales, merchandising and marketing functions at Hollander. Previously, she held leadership roles at Tommy Hilfiger, Polo, Liz Claiborne, Rafaella Apparel Group, The Jones Group and most recently as SVP and general manager for Delta Galil.

Bushland will lead the entire finance function at Hollander, including operations controlling, strategic planning, accounts receivable, compliance, customer credits and contracts. Most recently, he has been working with NGB Home as executive vice president, CFO/COO in sponsorship with private equity group Sycamore Partners .

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Hollander designs, manufactures, and markets utility bedding products, slipcovers, home decor products and shower curtains that it sells to a variety of retailers, distributors and hotels. Hollander is the leading bed pillow and mattress pad supplier in North America under owned and licensed brands that include Beautyrest, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Chaps, Great Sleep, Healthy Home, I AM, Live Comfortably, Pacific Coast Feather, Renova, Protect-A-Bed and Restful Nights and a leading slipcover and shower curtain manufacturer under owned brands SureFit and Hookless.

Kenzo

Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, announced the appointment of Nigo as artistic director of Kenzo , effective Sept. 20.

Nigo started his first independent clothing label in Tokyo in 1993 and went on to change the landscape of global street culture. Working simultaneously in the worlds of fashion and music, with acute sensitivity to detail and through frequent collaboration with some of the best-known companies and creative individuals in the world, he innovated new ways for fashion to relate to its audience.

In 2020, he produced a well-received capsule collection with Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Grailed

GOAT Group COO Yunah Lee will be appointed to Grailed’s board of directors in the wake of her company’s $60 million investment in the community-driven marketplace for men’s luxury, streetwear, sneakers and vintage fashion.

Retail

Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands Inc. announced Scott Vifquain as executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO).

Vifquain will serve on the Tailored Brands executive committee and have responsibility for accelerating the company’s technology strategy. He most recently served as senior vice president of technology of Kohl’s Inc., during which he played a pivotal role in a strategic transformation to accelerate the company’s digital culture and increase its return on technology.

Tailored Brands is an omnichannel specialty retailer of men’s wear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. Its brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing and K&G Fashion Superstore.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Inc. appointed Diane Randolph to its board of directors.

Following the appointment of Randolph, the board will be composed of seven directors and five are independent. From 2014 to 2020, Randolph held the position of chief information officer (CIO) of U.S. beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. Prior to that, she Diane served as CIO of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, a Canadian specialty apparel retailer, from 2008 to 2014.

Shoe Carnival is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. The company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at shoecarnival.com. It is headquartered in Evansville, Ind.

Trade

USTR

President Biden announced his intent to nominate Elaine Trevino as the chief agriculture negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Trevino is president of the Almond Alliance of California (AAC), a member-based trade association that advocates on regulatory and legislative issues in areas of international trade, food safety, water quality and availability, crop protection, air quality, worker safety, supply chain and feed quality.

USTR Katherine Tai said Trevino understands tariff and nontariff barriers to trade and the importance of maintaining America’s strong trade agreements and global positioning. She served as a Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture for Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis. She was responsible for the oversight of the international export and trade programs, specialty crop block grant funding, division of marketing services, plant health and pest prevention and the statewide county fair network.

Trevino currently serves on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.

Commerce Department

Maria Lago was nominated by President Biden as under secretary of commerce for international trade at the Department of Commerce.

Lago serves as the director of the NYC Department of City Planning and chair of the City Planning Commission. Lago previously served in the Obama Administration as the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s assistant secretary for international markets and development. In this capacity, she oversaw the U.S. government’s overseas development activities with the World Bank and its regional counterparts. In addition, she directed Treasury’s portfolio on international financial services regulation, climate finance, trade in financial services, and technical assistance to developing countries on public financial management.

During her career in public service, Lago headed the Office of International Affairs for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, served as the president and CEO of NYS Empire State Development and was Boston’s chief economic development officer.

Federal Trade Commission

President Biden nominated Alvaro Bedoya to be a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Bedoya is the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, where he is a visiting professor of law. Previously, Bedoya served as the first chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law upon the subcommittee’s creation in 2011.

UNCTAD

Costa Rican economist Rebeca Grynspan took up her new role as secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) for a four-year term.

Grynspan, the first woman to serve as UNCTAD’s secretary-general, was nominated for the post by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and approved by the General Assembly in June.

Previously, she was the Ibero-American secretary-general. She’s also a former under secretary-general of the UN and associate administrator of the UN Development Program, and a former regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean for the organization.

Prior to joining the UN, she served as vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998. She was also minister of housing, minister coordinator of economic and social affairs and deputy finance minister.

Logistics

PayCargo

PayCargo appointed Christian Dornhaus as managing director for Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia (EMEIA) as the cargo payment platform continues rapid global growth.

Dorhaus brings over two decades of experience in the logistics and freight industries, most recently as vice president of sales for Europe at UPS company Coyote, as well as having held previous senior roles at FedEx, Panalpina, Bolloré and Dachser.

Dornhaus will be based in Madrid, Spain, from where he will lead a team dedicated to delivering PayCargo solutions across EMEIA.

In June, PayCargo announced a Series B investment of $125 million by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners that is being used to fuel the EMEIA expansion, as well as digital payment tools and services for platform users. The Series B investment came nine months after a Series A investment of $35 million also by Insight Partners.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Done Deals: G-III Apparel Group to Purchase Luxury Fashion Brand Sonia Rykiel + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 23, 2021: G-III Apparel Group has entered into an agreement to purchase luxury fashion brand Sonia Rykiel, a leader in Parisian fashion. Under the agreement, which is expected to close in October, G-III will oversee the European relaunch of the brand in 2022 through its vast management and supply chain capabilities. G-III owns DKNY, Donna Karan, and Vilebrequin, among other brands. Sept. 23, 2021: Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk announced today that it has received a $50...
APPAREL
thecoastlandtimes.com

Miles Daniels named to Currituck Chamber Board of Directors

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Miles Daniels, head of communications for Twiddy and Company, to a Coast Council seat on the Board of Directors. Daniels is a journalist, video producer and public relations professional. As a producer, he has worked on a wide range of television and film projects including City of Churches, an Emmy-Winning television series. His articles have appeared in more than 100 newspapers and magazines including the San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Times, Raleigh’s News and Observer, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, St. Petersburg Times and Surfer magazine.
ECONOMY
Emory Wheel

Biden nominates Emory professor, alumna to key trade-related roles

President Joe Biden nominated an Emory professor and an Emory alumna to key trade positions on Sept. 13. Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law Kristin Johnson was nominated for commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Senior Fellow and Director of Congressional Affairs at the German Marshall Fund Reta Jo Lewis (89L) for president and chair of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Un#Commerce Department#North American#Cfo#The Topps Company#Hollander Sleep Decor#Revlon#The Callaway Golf Company#Rafaella Apparel Group#The Jones Group#Svp#Delta Galil#Ngb Home#Sycamore Partners#Chaps#Live Comfortably#Pacific Coast Feather#Renova#Surefit
geekwire.com

Amazon adds former Slack, Etsy director Edith Cooper to board

Amazon has added former Goldman Sachs exec Edith Cooper to its board of directors. Cooper previously served on the board of Slack from January 2018 to this past July. She was also on the board of Etsy, an Amazon e-commerce rival, from April 2018 until this month. We’ve reached out...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Archer Adds John Lehner to Its Board of Directors

BERWYN, PA — Archer announced that John Lehner was recently appointed as a member of its Board of Directors. “With a long, successful track record growing financial technology businesses, John has spent his entire career developing innovative, technology-focused solutions that have driven the industry forward,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “His customer-first mindset complements our existing board and management team. We are thrilled to have John join our board and look forward to working with him to find new ways to help our clients grow and expand.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Street Crypto

OpenSea Exec Resigns Amid Trading Scandal

Nate Chastain, the OpenSea executive who used insider information to profit off of NFT trades, has resigned, the company said in a statement. Controversy erupted Tuesday night when Twitter user ZuWuTV posted evidence that the OpenSea head of product was buying NFTs shortly before they were featured on the marketplace's web site. The evidence showed Chastain would then sell the NFTs after they were featured prominently on OpenSea, driving up the price.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

CACI VP Jim Faist Named to Trident Systems’ Board of Directors; John Broglio Quoted

Jim Faist, vice president and chief technology and strategy officer for Lucent Government Solutions Labs at CACI International, has returned to Trident Systems as a member of its board of directors. John Broglio, president of Trident, said in a statement published Tuesday Faist has experience in technical engineering, knowledge about...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

BlackRock exec named CFO at STORE Capital

Scottsdale-based real estate investment firm STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE: STOR) has named Sherry Rexroad as CFO. Rexroad will succeed retiring CFO Catherine Long, the company said. Rexroad is a real estate industry veteran. She most recently served as managing director and global head of business development at BlackRock Global Real...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MyChesCo

Urban League of Philadelphia Names CSL’s Elizabeth Walker to Board of Directors

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — CSL’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker has been appointed to the Urban League of Philadelphia’s Board of Directors. “I am honored to be part of this group,” Walker said. “In providing life-saving medicines in more than 100 countries, CSL is committed to ensuring people of every background and demographic have a place and a voice at our company, but I believe we also have a responsibility to help address the inequities in the communities where we live and do business. This partnership allows us to do both – drawing on the Urban League’s century of experience as we work within our own walls to provide our people the opportunity to invest time and resources toward initiatives proven to uplift underserved groups in our communities.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

Board Directors Of Semtech Trades $640.13 Thousand In Company Stock

Ye Jane Li, Board Directors at Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 14, Ye Jane Li bought 6,749 Semtech shares at a price of $18.50 per share, for a total of $124,856. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $76.35 to raise a total of $515,276 from the sale.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Biden to Nominate NYC Official for Key Commerce Trade Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate New York City's director of city planning for a key U.S. Commerce Department trade role along with nominees for nine other positions in the administration, the White House said on Monday. Marisa Lago, who previously worked at the U.S. Treasury and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Vroom names former Stoneridge exec as CFO

Vroom Inc., an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, has named Robert Krakowiak as chief financial officer. New York-based Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM) said Krakowiak succeeds David Jones, who will remain as a non-executive employee of the company through Nov. 30, in order to ensure a seamless transition. Krakowiak...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Biden poised to name CFTC picks to fill three Democratic seats

President Biden plans to nominate officials for three Democratic seats on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the nation’s main derivatives regulator. The White House will tap Rostin Behnam to lead the agency, as well as Christy Goldsmith Romero and Emory University law professor Kristin Johnson to serve as commissioners, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Is News Corp’s Move to Cap the Murdochs’ Voting Power More Than Optics?

On Sept. 22, News Corp, led by executive chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son, co-chair Lachlan Murdoch, made a change to its corporate governance that it had been in place since the newspaper and publishing giant was formed when it was spun off from Fox in 2013. The board of directors capped the voting stake of the Murdoch family at 44 percent, as disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. News Corp also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program and terminated a shareholder rights plan, also known as a “poison pill” or defense against hostile takeovers, which had been in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Barry Diller’s IAC Looking to Buy Meredith for More Than $2.5 Billion (Report)

IAC, the digital media holding company headed by Barry Diller, is the leading bidder for Meredith’s magazine and digital businesses, in a potential deal valued at more than $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. Meredith’s lifestyle brands, focused on women-skewing audiences, include People, EW, InStyle, Shape, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes and Parents. The deal would not include Meredith’s local TV business, which Meredith has agreed to to Gray Television for $2.7 billion. IAC has “pulled ahead of another group vying for Meredith,” which includes private-equity firm the Najafi Cos., the WSJ reported. Reps for IAC...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
85
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy