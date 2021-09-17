Shuffle Board: Hollander Adds Execs, Kenzo Names Artistic Director, Biden Fills Key Trade Posts

Brands

Hollander Sleep & Décor

Hollander Sleep & Décor, a North American supplier of bedding, bath and home décor , has added four new additions to its executive leadership team to support its growth.

Michael Wandera joined as chief information officer (CIO), Dave Laverty as chief operations officer (COO), Amy Price as chief commercial officer and Dave Bushland as chief financial officer (CFO).

Wandera is charged with supporting Hollander’s acquisition and integration strategies and driving innovation and efficiency using technology. Prior to Hollander, he was vice president and CIO at The Topps Company, senior vice president (SVP) and CIO at Fortunoff and vice president of IT at Breuners Home Furnishing Corporation.

Laverty oversees all supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics operations at Hollander Sleep & Decor. He started his career at Revlon, then he joined the Callaway Golf Company and went onto transform the operations at Nixon as its chief operations officer and Blinds to Go as head of operations.

Price will lead the entire sales, merchandising and marketing functions at Hollander. Previously, she held leadership roles at Tommy Hilfiger, Polo, Liz Claiborne, Rafaella Apparel Group, The Jones Group and most recently as SVP and general manager for Delta Galil.

Bushland will lead the entire finance function at Hollander, including operations controlling, strategic planning, accounts receivable, compliance, customer credits and contracts. Most recently, he has been working with NGB Home as executive vice president, CFO/COO in sponsorship with private equity group Sycamore Partners .

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Hollander designs, manufactures, and markets utility bedding products, slipcovers, home decor products and shower curtains that it sells to a variety of retailers, distributors and hotels. Hollander is the leading bed pillow and mattress pad supplier in North America under owned and licensed brands that include Beautyrest, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Chaps, Great Sleep, Healthy Home, I AM, Live Comfortably, Pacific Coast Feather, Renova, Protect-A-Bed and Restful Nights and a leading slipcover and shower curtain manufacturer under owned brands SureFit and Hookless.

Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, announced the appointment of Nigo as artistic director of Kenzo , effective Sept. 20.

Nigo started his first independent clothing label in Tokyo in 1993 and went on to change the landscape of global street culture. Working simultaneously in the worlds of fashion and music, with acute sensitivity to detail and through frequent collaboration with some of the best-known companies and creative individuals in the world, he innovated new ways for fashion to relate to its audience.

In 2020, he produced a well-received capsule collection with Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Grailed

GOAT Group COO Yunah Lee will be appointed to Grailed’s board of directors in the wake of her company’s $60 million investment in the community-driven marketplace for men’s luxury, streetwear, sneakers and vintage fashion.

Retail

Tailored Brands Inc. announced Scott Vifquain as executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO).

Vifquain will serve on the Tailored Brands executive committee and have responsibility for accelerating the company’s technology strategy. He most recently served as senior vice president of technology of Kohl’s Inc., during which he played a pivotal role in a strategic transformation to accelerate the company’s digital culture and increase its return on technology.

Tailored Brands is an omnichannel specialty retailer of men’s wear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. Its brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing and K&G Fashion Superstore.

Shoe Carnival Inc. appointed Diane Randolph to its board of directors.

Following the appointment of Randolph, the board will be composed of seven directors and five are independent. From 2014 to 2020, Randolph held the position of chief information officer (CIO) of U.S. beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. Prior to that, she Diane served as CIO of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, a Canadian specialty apparel retailer, from 2008 to 2014.

Shoe Carnival is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. The company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at shoecarnival.com. It is headquartered in Evansville, Ind.

Trade

President Biden announced his intent to nominate Elaine Trevino as the chief agriculture negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Trevino is president of the Almond Alliance of California (AAC), a member-based trade association that advocates on regulatory and legislative issues in areas of international trade, food safety, water quality and availability, crop protection, air quality, worker safety, supply chain and feed quality.

USTR Katherine Tai said Trevino understands tariff and nontariff barriers to trade and the importance of maintaining America’s strong trade agreements and global positioning. She served as a Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture for Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis. She was responsible for the oversight of the international export and trade programs, specialty crop block grant funding, division of marketing services, plant health and pest prevention and the statewide county fair network.

Trevino currently serves on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.

Commerce Department

Maria Lago was nominated by President Biden as under secretary of commerce for international trade at the Department of Commerce.

Lago serves as the director of the NYC Department of City Planning and chair of the City Planning Commission. Lago previously served in the Obama Administration as the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s assistant secretary for international markets and development. In this capacity, she oversaw the U.S. government’s overseas development activities with the World Bank and its regional counterparts. In addition, she directed Treasury’s portfolio on international financial services regulation, climate finance, trade in financial services, and technical assistance to developing countries on public financial management.

During her career in public service, Lago headed the Office of International Affairs for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, served as the president and CEO of NYS Empire State Development and was Boston’s chief economic development officer.

Federal Trade Commission

President Biden nominated Alvaro Bedoya to be a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Bedoya is the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, where he is a visiting professor of law. Previously, Bedoya served as the first chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law upon the subcommittee’s creation in 2011.

UNCTAD

Costa Rican economist Rebeca Grynspan took up her new role as secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) for a four-year term.

Grynspan, the first woman to serve as UNCTAD’s secretary-general, was nominated for the post by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and approved by the General Assembly in June.

Previously, she was the Ibero-American secretary-general. She’s also a former under secretary-general of the UN and associate administrator of the UN Development Program, and a former regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean for the organization.

Prior to joining the UN, she served as vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998. She was also minister of housing, minister coordinator of economic and social affairs and deputy finance minister.

Logistics

PayCargo

PayCargo appointed Christian Dornhaus as managing director for Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia (EMEIA) as the cargo payment platform continues rapid global growth.

Dorhaus brings over two decades of experience in the logistics and freight industries, most recently as vice president of sales for Europe at UPS company Coyote, as well as having held previous senior roles at FedEx, Panalpina, Bolloré and Dachser.

Dornhaus will be based in Madrid, Spain, from where he will lead a team dedicated to delivering PayCargo solutions across EMEIA.

In June, PayCargo announced a Series B investment of $125 million by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners that is being used to fuel the EMEIA expansion, as well as digital payment tools and services for platform users. The Series B investment came nine months after a Series A investment of $35 million also by Insight Partners.