Bridgerton is a period drama series on Netflix from creator Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes. It premiered on the streaming platform in 2020 and has received positive reviews with a viewership of 82 million households. This makes the show the most-watched series on Netflix, with The Witcher coming in second place with 76 million. Fans of the show and of period settings will get to experience the world of Bridgerton in real life thanks to Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever. Those in the Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington, D.C. area will be the first to experience The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO