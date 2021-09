(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.

