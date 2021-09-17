CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jan. 6 attack demands that we protect voting rights

By Tim Kaine
 9 days ago

I have been elected to office eight times - four times at the local level, twice at the state level and twice at the federal level. If you had asked me along the way to give you a job description, I would have talked about the issues I am passionate about - education, economic opportunity, health care, civil rights.

Symposium demand: Everybody claim their vote

Some Republican Montana legislators are drumming up support for a special committee to look into the 2020 election results in Missoula and possibly all of Montana, continuing a call for scrutiny of outcomes already certified multiple times.  Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, for one, said she does not see any downside to a meticulous audit. The […] The post Symposium demand: Everybody claim their vote appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
Congressman "Hal" Rogers Votes Against Abortion on Demand Bill

WASHINGTON, DC (September 24, 2021) -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) voted against House Democrats' pro-abortion agenda disguised as the "Women's Health Protection Act." The legislation, better known as the "Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act" radically paves the way for every state to perform late-term abortions until birth for any reason with no accountiability or protections for women.
‘The No. 1 issue’: Trump whips up election falsehoods after flawed Arizona report

The Arizona election review took months and millions of dollars, but it's just the beginning of growing GOP efforts to revisit 2020. Friday’s flawed report from the Republicans investigating Arizona’s 2020 election isn’t changing minds or dampening enthusiasm among election conspiracy theorists. Instead, the movement keeps gaining traction in the Republican Party.
Chief Chat: Native American Voting Rights Act needed to protect our sacred right to vote

The cornerstone of our democracy is the right to vote. However, for most of our country's history, Native Americans were denied that right. The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 granted citizenship to all Native Americans born in the U.S., but even after that law, states could restrict Native voting rights. It was not until 1962 that Utah became the final state to allow Natives the right to vote. For much of the 20th century, until federal Indian law reforms of the 1970s, Cherokees were not allowed to elect leaders of our own tribe.
Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
GOP Senators Repeatedly Boycott Vote For Muslim Nominee

On July 13, the Senate Small Business Committee was unable to vote on the nomination of Dilawar Syed for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. All 10 Republicans boycotted the vote, denying Democrats the quorum they needed to move forward. On July 15, the same thing happened again. And...
These Republican Candidates Believe Trump Won 2020. Now They Want to Control 2024

What if Brad Raffensperger had followed Donald Trump’s orders? As his bid to hang onto power following his election loss last year grew desperate, Trump urged the Georgia secretary of state to “find” enough votes to edge out Joe Biden. Raffensperger, a Republican, refused. Even so, Trump managed to bring democracy to the brink, eroding trust in the process with lies about “fraud” in Georgia and other swing states and instigating an attack on the United States Capitol. It’s hard to say how much worse the crisis may have been had Raffensperger and other election officials gone along with him. But we could soon find out.
How to fix voting rights

I am afraid that the Freedom to Vote Act has little chance of Senate passage. However, there is an alternative: Each chamber of Congress must enact and apply standards and procedures for the conduct of each chamber’s respective elections. Legislation is not required. As alluded to in the editorial, that authority derives directly from Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution, which states as follows: “Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members.” Can anything be clearer?
Pass Freedom to Vote Act – time running out to protect ‘right to vote’ in 2022 and beyond

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Republican-controlled state legislatures have imposed new voting restrictions. They are getting ready to create more safe congressional seats for Republicans through abusive partisan redistricting. They are undermining faith in elections with false claims about election fraud and demands for fake ‘audits.’. The good news is that there is...
The Eastman memo was alarming. Legally speaking, it was also nonsense.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election but before the results were certified, John Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University's School of Law and an active member of the Federalist Society, outlined a six-step scheme to overturn the election and hand the presidency back to Donald Trump. Eastman's scheme, which was revealed this week, had no chance of succeeding - but the memo tells us much about Trump's intentions and state of mind on Jan. 6, when a horde of his supporters stormed the Capitol to try to obstruct the constitutional process for confirming the election result.
The debt ceiling fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to "go it alone" on a suite of pending budgetary matters, "they will not get Senate Republicans' help with raising the debt limit," a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we'll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden's larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats - with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster - McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
Colorado Congressional Dems Vote in Favor of Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

A bill that would protect the right to abortion passed the U.S. House of Representatives today with unanimous support from Colorado’s Congressional Democrats and unanimous opposition from Colorado Republicans. The Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) would create a federal legal right for health care providers to provide and patients to...
