Long Island Electrical Contractor Tests and Recommends New Leviton Products

As an electrical contractor, Stephen Bartick is keenly aware of the wide selection of new and innovative products offered by leading manufacturers. To create an advantage for himself and one in which he can pass along to his customers, Bartick turned a personal project into a professional test lab! How you ask? Bartick is currently building his own custom home and has decided to take advantage of this unique opportunity to install and test the latest innovative electrical products from Leviton to personally experience the advantages they offer to the end-user. By doing so, he has added confidence presenting these options to his customers and enjoys relaying to them examples of how they make his home environment safer, smarter and more convenient.