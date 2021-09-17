Candace Cameron Bure Reveals If She Would Return to 'The View'

We're getting close to that time of year again, folks. It's officially fall, the weather has cooled off in many places, and people are already beginning to think ahead to even cooler months. Even though there are several fall occasions to celebrate, those of us who love sweet, cozy romances now have one thing on the brain: Hallmark Christmas movies! One staple of these made-for-TV gems is actress Candace Cameron Bure, and she recently announced that she'll be back this holiday season, and in a movie that will lead to a reunion with her Fuller House castmate, John Brotherton.

