Candace Cameron Bure Reveals If She Would Return to 'The View'
Candace Cameron Bure was a panelist on The View from 2015 to 2016, and the actress recently revealed if she would ever return. Speaking to People, Cameron Bure clarified that she still has a special place in her heart for the show, though she's confident that she would not be a regular panelist again. "While I'd never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest," she said.popculture.com
