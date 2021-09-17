CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals If She Would Return to 'The View'

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandace Cameron Bure was a panelist on The View from 2015 to 2016, and the actress recently revealed if she would ever return. Speaking to People, Cameron Bure clarified that she still has a special place in her heart for the show, though she's confident that she would not be a regular panelist again. "While I'd never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest," she said.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Candace Cameron Bure Delights Hallmark Movie Fans With Instagram Surprise!

Candace Cameron Bure just gave Hallmark movie fans a VERY early Christmas gift! Turning to Instagram, the beloved actress actually was posting about another topic. But when a fan questioned a question about Hallmark Christmas movies, find out what Candace revealed below. Candace Cameron Bure Encourages Fans To Help Good...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Has a Really Hard Time Getting a Boot Off, Turns into a ‘Mop’ in New Video

Our favorite Hallmark channel sleuth had a major fashion mishap today. Candace Cameron Bure tried on a new pair of Zara boots, and now she can’t get them off. Candace Cameron Bure has a style sense that makes most of us swoon. Her wardrobe is what dreams are made out of. In fact, she has such a good eye for fashion that she came out with her own clothing line. It’s aptly named after her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Field
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Marilu Henner
Person
Donald Trump
CinemaBlend

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals A Fuller House Reunion Is Coming In New Hallmark Christmas Movie

We're getting close to that time of year again, folks. It's officially fall, the weather has cooled off in many places, and people are already beginning to think ahead to even cooler months. Even though there are several fall occasions to celebrate, those of us who love sweet, cozy romances now have one thing on the brain: Hallmark Christmas movies! One staple of these made-for-TV gems is actress Candace Cameron Bure, and she recently announced that she'll be back this holiday season, and in a movie that will lead to a reunion with her Fuller House castmate, John Brotherton.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuller House#The Toughest Jobs#King Country
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Shares Post Finally Walking Without The Boot After Working On SVU With Broken Ankle

Mariska Hargitay has had a pretty rough summer. The Law & Order: SVU star made headlines when she broke her ankle after a Black Widow screening. She’s been a trooper though, filming the 23rd season of the NBC drama on crutches. However, it would appear that the actress just took a major step in her recovery, as she recently unveiled a social media post that shows her walking without the use of a boot.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained How Friends Like Debra Messing and Maria Bello Have Helped Her with Parenthood

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay understands parenthood is tough at times. That’s why she is glad to have some friends around. Well, these friends also have experience as actresses, too. Debra Messing, Maria Bello, and Ali Wentworth are among those who share parenting and show business backgrounds. Hargitay, who plays Sergeant Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC police drama, talked about having those types of friends in her life during a 2012 interview with “Good Housekeeping” magazine.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy