CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNLrG_0bzc51zN00

A Tallahassee woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder-for-hire plot, the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Friday.

The complaint alleges that between on or about June 17, 2021, and on or about Sept. 16, 2021, in the Northern District of Florida, Gretchen Buselli, 47, of Tallahassee "did knowingly and intentionally use or cause another to use the mail or any facility of interstate commerce with the intent that a murder be committed in violation of the laws of the State of Florida, as consideration for the receipt of, or as consideration for a promise or agreement to pay anything of pecuniary value."

Buselli was ordered temporarily detained until a preliminary and detention hearing on September 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee. If convicted, she faces up to ten years’ imprisonment.

This arrest resulted from a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tallahassee Police Department.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation by a sworn affiant that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to due process, to include a fair trial, during which it is the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder For Hire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy