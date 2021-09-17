CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Belair Road shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j0zu_0bzc4vrF00

BALTIMORE, MD—Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on Belair Road last month.

At just before 1 a.m. on August 21, officers with the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 6300-block of Belair Road (21206) for a report of a shooting.

At the scene medics found a 29-year-old male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

On Friday morning, police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Damian Palmer.  Investigators believe that Palmer shot the victim following a dispute.

Detectives located Palmer in the 9600-block of Pulaski Highway and transported him to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The post Belair Road shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested a suspect on Thursday afternoon in connection with a loaded handgun and ammunition a school administrator discovered at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday. The juvenile surrendered to police on Thursday. At this point, detectives do not believe other students were involved. The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged as an adult with … Continue reading "Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident" The post Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past few days. Sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Volz Avenue in Middle River (21220) via an open window.  The suspect stole a firearm, then fled the scene. At … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized" The post Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school

UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged a teen in connection with this incident. Original story below… ——— ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating after a gun was found at a Baltimore County school on Wednesday. At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to Chesapeake High School after being notified that a loaded handgun and ammunition were discovered by a school administrator. Officers later … Continue reading "Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school" The post Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Nottingham man has been convicted in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a woman in Perry Hall. On Monday, a Baltimore County jury convicted Christopher James Engles, 21, of Bellhurst Way (21236), of first-degree premeditated murder, robbery with a dangerous or deadly weapon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. At … Continue reading "Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole" The post Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, an individual broke into a locked storage container at a business located in the 600-block of Earls Road in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole the lock and lawn equipment, then … Continue reading "Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment" The post Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening house fire in Parkville. The fire was reported at around 5:00 p.m. in the 7600-block of Daniels Avenue (21234). Arriving units reportedly found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and in the kitchen ceiling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just after 11 p.m. on Monday, September 6, an individual assaulted someone after in an altercation at a business located in the 7500-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236). Sometime between the 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, September 13, an individual entered an unsecured residence … Continue reading "Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized" The post Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are mourning the loss one of their own, Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen. Trooper First Class Cohen, 29, of Baltimore County, graduated from Northeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He then joined the ranks of the Maryland State Police after graduating with the 146th Academy Class. TFC Cohen was a member of … Continue reading "Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper" The post Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Belair Road
NottinghamMD.com

Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim

UPDATE: Police say this individual has been identified. Original story below… ——— TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a crime that was committed in the county. Authorities are hopeful that someone may recognize the man pictured above. At this point, detectives say they are limited in the … Continue reading "Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim" The post Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Harford County woman

HARFORD COUNTY, MD—Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from southern Harford County. Airlia Washington, 36, is a black female, 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on Airlia Washington’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office – Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717. The post Police searching for missing Harford County woman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man

UPDATE: Mr. Sarmiento has been found safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD—Police in Baltimore County have issued a Silver Alert for a critical missing 76-year-old man. Agripino Sarmiento is 5’7” tall and weighs 168 pounds. He was last seen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday in the 6800-block of Fox Meadow Road (21207) driving a gray 2005 … Continue reading "Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man" The post Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported on I-95 in Rosedale

UPDATE: All lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning vehicle fire on Interstate 95 in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound Express Toll Lanes just prior to the I-895 split. All southbound Express Toll Lanes are currently blocked and the main southbound … Continue reading "Vehicle fire reported on I-95 in Rosedale" The post Vehicle fire reported on I-95 in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress

UPDATE: Jackel has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… —— ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex 18-year-old. Jackel Moore is 5’4” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black bonnet, a long white t-shirt, and shorts. Jackel was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on … Continue reading "Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress" The post Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Apartment fire reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon apartment fire in Carney. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. on Barnwell Court (21234). Arriving units found heavy smoke showing from a three-story apartment building. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Apartment fire reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for robbing a Parkville restaurant and for committing two other robberies. Javaughn Berry, 26, has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies. The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the … Continue reading "Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison" The post Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Essex motorcycle crash leaves one dead

ESSEX, MD—Police in Essex are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. At just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of Route 702 at Mace Avenue (21221). Authorities say a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Route 702 towards Mace Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail. The motorcyclist, 66-year-old, William Schmittinger of Katherine … Continue reading "Essex motorcycle crash leaves one dead" The post Essex motorcycle crash leaves one dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Crash reported in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday morning crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 7:45 a.m. on Route 1 just south of the Joppa Road intersection. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Crash reported in Perry Hall appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
1K+
Followers
330
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy