Belair Road shooting suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE, MD—Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on Belair Road last month.

At just before 1 a.m. on August 21, officers with the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 6300-block of Belair Road (21206) for a report of a shooting.

At the scene medics found a 29-year-old male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

On Friday morning, police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Damian Palmer. Investigators believe that Palmer shot the victim following a dispute.

Detectives located Palmer in the 9600-block of Pulaski Highway and transported him to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

