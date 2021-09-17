CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Lil Nas X has a new album, with benefits for LGBTQ+ groups

By Brooke Baitinger, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

To celebrate the “birth” of his new album, rapper and LGBTQ+ icon Lil Nas X threw a “baby shower” to raise money for nonprofits working to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

It’s an online portal where fans can donate money to the groups based on the track they’re linked up with. Lil Nas X is calling it a baby registry, playing on the birth of his new album due Friday.

Two of the groups serve South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community, and one is connected to the album’s title track. The groups are Arianna’s Center in Fort Lauderdale and TransInclusive Group in Miami, which is connected to the album’s title song “Montero”.

Both advocate for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in South Florida, focusing on those who are most marginalized, such as people of color and sex workers. The groups are all part of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative, geared toward addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the southern U.S.

“I am glad that they took the initiative to do something that hasn’t been done before,” said Tatiana Williams, founder and CEO of TransInclusive Group. “I think it was very innovative and a good way to bring awareness to the community, what happens in our community with HIV, and uplifting the work of people within our community.”

Lil Nas X promoted the effort and his album’s release by sharing a series of maternity-themed photos in which he posed with a pregnant belly and referred to the album as his bundle of joy.

Fans were split on the pregnancy imagery. Some called it “transphobic” and “insensitive” against trans masculine people, some of whom can get pregnant.

Williams, a woman of transgender experience, said she didn’t see it that way. She saw the effort as something meant to be productive and supportive while bringing resources to the trans community .

“I thought it was bringing awareness to situations because we do have our trans masculine siblings that do get pregnant,” she said. “I thought that it was a way for people to open their eyes and understand that this is a possibility, especially when you’re talking about being transinclusive .”

Funds raised from the baby registry will go toward TransInclusive Group’s emergency crisis fund and the group’s new housing initiative, which helps transgender clients afford hotel stays and rental costs and links them with groups to find more permanent housing, including HIV/AIDS inclusive housing.

“It is so vital for individuals to use their ability and access to uplift marginalized communities and bring awareness to the stigma that people living with HIV face,” she said. “We celebrate Lil Nas X for taking this important step so that others can follow his lead.”

The sentiment was echoed by founders at Arianna’s Center, the other South Florida trans-led organization on the baby registry. Arianna’s Center is connected to the track “Dolla Sign Slime” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The group supports South Florida’s transgender community, with a “special emphasis on the most marginalized, including the Trans Latinx community, undocumented immigrants, people living with HIV and AIDS, and those who have experienced incarceration,” according to their website.

They are based in Wilton Manors and have two offices in Puerto Rico, Lint said.

“We are very honored and happy this singer gave us the opportunity to not just get donations from his album, but to educate others about HIV/AIDS prevention,” said Arianna Lint, president and founder of the group. Lint described herself as a transgender woman openly living with HIV.

Tony Lima, the group’s CEO, said he hopes to see more artists follow Lil Nas X’s example in the future.

“We need more Black and Brown Queer artists like Lil Nas X, who use their platform to educate and put their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the organizations doing the necessary work,” he said.

Brooke Baitinger can be reached at: bbaitinger@sunsentinel.com , 954-422-0857 or Twitter: @ bybbaitinger

