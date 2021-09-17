CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace Frehley claims he's now on good terms with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

Ace Frehley gave KISS fans something to be excited about recently when he claimed he is now on good terms with former bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. According to Frehley he would consider a reunion for the right price.

GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Says He's Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19: 'I Do Not Wanna Get' This Disease

During an appearance on yesterday's (Thursday, September 16) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley said that he has been in contact with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in the days after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. "I spoke to Paul, and he told me he was completely baffled [as to how he got infected]," Ace said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "The minute I heard he had it, I got hold of him. The minute Gene got it, I got hold of him. Gene sent me a video of him with a nurse, telling him he's okay. They followed the guidelines. Paul goes, 'I'm completely baffled, Ace. I have no idea how I got it.' He was stuck in a hotel in Pennsylvania. I said, 'Be careful.' 'Cause I thought he might be going back to L.A. I said, 'You've got young kids at the house.' He goes, 'No. I've gotta self-quarantine.' But as far as I know, they're back on the road again… So they got over it pretty quick. Some people get laid up for weeks. My cousin has a ranch in Dallas and he got the delta virus, and he was laid up for 11 days. And he said it was like the flu on steroids. That's something I do not wanna get.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform In Boston

Fan-filmed video footage of Ace Frehley's September 21 performance at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts as the support act for Alice Cooper can be seen below. 01. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 02. Parasite (KISS song) 03. Strutter (KISS song) 04. She (KISS song) 05. Manic Depression (Jimi Hendrix cover)
