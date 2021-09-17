Ace Frehley claims he's now on good terms with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

During an appearance on yesterday's (Thursday, September 16) episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley said that he has been in contact with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons in the days after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. "I spoke to Paul, and he told me he was completely baffled [as to how he got infected]," Ace said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "The minute I heard he had it, I got hold of him. The minute Gene got it, I got hold of him. Gene sent me a video of him with a nurse, telling him he's okay. They followed the guidelines. Paul goes, 'I'm completely baffled, Ace. I have no idea how I got it.' He was stuck in a hotel in Pennsylvania. I said, 'Be careful.' 'Cause I thought he might be going back to L.A. I said, 'You've got young kids at the house.' He goes, 'No. I've gotta self-quarantine.' But as far as I know, they're back on the road again… So they got over it pretty quick. Some people get laid up for weeks. My cousin has a ranch in Dallas and he got the delta virus, and he was laid up for 11 days. And he said it was like the flu on steroids. That's something I do not wanna get.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO