The Battlefield 2042 release date was delayed this month from October 22 to November 19, or in other words about a month. Since then, players have been bugging DICE and EA about when the game's early access will begin and when the promised beta will go down. Answering the latter, EA has confirmed that early access, for those who qualify for it, will begin on November 12. This will hopefully ensure the servers aren't overloaded on November 19 and give many hardcore Battlefield fans an early start on the rest of the pack.

