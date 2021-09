HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO Ken Johnson notes that the system continues to support the general idea of Medicaid Expansion. "We are in support of Medicaid Expansion and we have been over the last several years, since it was first offered back in 2014," Johnson said. "We are very interested in what the final provision is and how it's going to get rolled out."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO