Public Safety

Gabby Petito’s father calls boyfriend’s silence ‘cruel and heartless’

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Petito, the father of Gabby Petito, has spoken out about his missing daughter and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Petito, 22, was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She had been on a road trip with her boyfriend, Laundrie, throughout the summer. Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 without Petito. He has since invoked his Fifth Amendment right and has not spoken about the case.

Utah's oldest news source.

