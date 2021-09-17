Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Penobscot County in east central Maine Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Fort Kent, Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Allagash, Portage, Deboullie Mountain, Ashland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Oxbow, Fish River Lake, Big Machias Lake, Russel Crossing, Nashville Plantation, Moosehorn Crossing, Cross Lake, Allagash Township and Madawaska Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the remainder of the morning. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO