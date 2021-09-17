CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 6:17 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 PM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 18/06 AM 6.1 0.3 0.6 N/A None 18/07 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 19/07 AM 6.6 0.8 0.9 N/A None 19/08 PM 7.6 1.8 1.1 N/A Moderate

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 18:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-25 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 717 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Anegam, Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 3 to 5 feet with a 5 second period will generate dangerous currents. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Luna County through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Deming, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deming. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 76 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LUNA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 11:54 PM.
WEATHER
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne county. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 20:23:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-25 23:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall and runoffs may cause small streams to overflow, resulting in flooding of low lying areas and roadways. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep slopes and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving conditions and flooded roadways. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Small stream flood advisory for Tutuila and Aunuu * Until 11 pm SST * Heavy rain over the islands had caused small streams to overflow and ponding on some roads across Tutuila. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 823 PO ASO TOANA`I SETEMA 25 2021 UA IAI NEI SE * FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI MO Tutuila Aunuu * SEIA OO I LE 11 po nanei * MAFUAAGA MO LE LAPATAIGA...O timuga mamafa ua mafua ai ona osofia nisi o alavai laiti ma iai lologa i luga o le aualatele. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O TIMUGA MAMAFA MA TAFEGA MALOLOSI E MAFAI ONA FAATUPULAIA AI LOLOGA I ALA-VAI MA NOFOAGA MAUALALO. IA FAAETEETE I TAIMI E FEMALAGA`I AI I LUGA O ALA-TELE. E ONO TULA`I MAI SOLOGA O PALAPALA MA MAUGA ONA O LE SUSU O LE ELEELE UA IAI NEI. FAAMOLEMOLE FAAUTAGIA MAI LENEI FAUTUAGA.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES At 557 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Upwards of 1 to locally 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that could experience flooding include Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Greenville, Guilford, Ripogenus, Brownville Junction, Mount Katahdin, Milo, Monson, Blanchard, White Cap Mountain, Frenchtown, Ebeemee, Kokadjo, Elliottsville, Lobster Township, Lake View Plantation, Baxter State Park, Chesuncook and Telos Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Penobscot County in east central Maine Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Fort Kent, Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Allagash, Portage, Deboullie Mountain, Ashland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Oxbow, Fish River Lake, Big Machias Lake, Russel Crossing, Nashville Plantation, Moosehorn Crossing, Cross Lake, Allagash Township and Madawaska Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the remainder of the morning. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Penobscot County in east central Maine Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 500 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Fort Kent, Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Allagash, Portage, Deboullie Mountain, Ashland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Oxbow, Fish River Lake, Big Machias Lake, Russel Crossing, Nashville Plantation, Moosehorn Crossing, Cross Lake, Allagash Township and Madawaska Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area through the remainder of the morning. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rabun Patchy dense fog will be in store for the major mountain valleys through daybreak. Slow down when visibility is reduced. Don`t use cruise control. Delay travel until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES At 557 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Upwards of 1 to locally 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that could experience flooding include Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Greenville, Guilford, Ripogenus, Brownville Junction, Mount Katahdin, Milo, Monson, Blanchard, White Cap Mountain, Frenchtown, Ebeemee, Kokadjo, Elliottsville, Lobster Township, Lake View Plantation, Baxter State Park, Chesuncook and Telos Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

