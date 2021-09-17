CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

As an Afghan newspaper struggles to survive, a brutal beating — and a Taliban apology

By Sudarsan Raghavan
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL — When the senior Taliban official, dressed in black, entered the struggling newsroom, some journalists froze, their faces etched in fear. He walked to a sofa and sat across from the paper’s top editor, who on this day was considering shutting it down. To the mullah’s left were two reporters who were viciously beaten up by Taliban fighters a week ago for covering a women’s rights protest.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 8

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Mullah#Washington Post#Western#American#Islamic#Kabul University
LiveScience

The Taliban may be hunting for Afghanistan's most famous treasure

With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country's archaeological remains face a grim future even if the extremist Islamic group decides not to loot or intentionally destroy them. Some news reports suggest the Taliban are already hunting for one of the country's most famous caches; the so-called "Bactrian Treasure" is...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Afghan man seen publicly flogged by Taliban for allegedly stealing phone

Distressing video has emerged of a man screaming in agony while Taliban fighters whipped him for allegedly swiping a cellphone. The man was tied to a traffic sign in front of the Ministry of Education building in Kabul, where he was flogged this weekend, the Sun reported about the footage circulating on social media.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. But in grades six to 12, they have allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.The...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
milwaukeesun.com

Germany: Afghans hold protest to support survival of

Hamburg [Germany] September 12 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans living in Germany held demonstrations in Hamburg against the Taliban and urged the international community to put pressure on the group to ensure women rights in Afghanistan and to protect the country's honour. Holding national flags, Afghan nationals waves posters inscribed with...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Afghan women challenge Taliban

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI): As the Taliban continue to tighten their grip on Afghanistan, reports of harassment and brutalities against women have started emerging from the country. Despite the grave threat from the outfit, scores of women are holding demonstrations in cities across the country, demanding rights being...
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

UK Army-Trained Afghan Sniper Brutally Murdered By Taliban 'In Front Of His Family'

An Afghan sniper who previously worked with British special forces was brutally murdered by Taliban soldiers, a former U.K. army colonel confirmed. The 28-year-old man, only identified as “N,” had been hiding in Kabul when the insurgents found him on Monday. The Afghan sniper, who was a father of five, was then shot and killed in front of his family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
PRX

Afghan women to the Taliban: #DoNotTouchMyClothes

Images from Kabul this weekend showed women in black marching in pro-Taliban demonstrations. The women wore long, dark outfits, and their faces were nearly fully veiled. Recently, the Taliban issued a decree calling for female university students to wear clothing that covers their bodies and most of their faces. Taliban leaders say it's a return to Afghan tradition in the predominantly Muslim country.
PROTESTS
AFP

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

Afghan police at Kabul airport have returned to work manning checkpoints alongside Taliban security for the first time since the Islamists seized power, officers said Sunday. But two officers said they had returned to work Saturday after receiving calls from Taliban commanders.
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Islamic State group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he...
WORLD
Washington Post

How Afghanistan’s security forces lost the war

Building Afghanistan’s national security forces was one of the most ambitious and expensive aspects of two decades of U.S.-led war. The United States spent billions of dollars training and equipping police, soldiers and special forces. Despite years of warnings from U.S. and Afghan officials, successive U.S. administrations pledged that the Afghan military was capable of defending the country. President Biden said the Afghan military was “as well-equipped as any army in the world” just a month before its collapse.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy