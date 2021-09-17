As an Afghan newspaper struggles to survive, a brutal beating — and a Taliban apology
KABUL — When the senior Taliban official, dressed in black, entered the struggling newsroom, some journalists froze, their faces etched in fear. He walked to a sofa and sat across from the paper’s top editor, who on this day was considering shutting it down. To the mullah’s left were two reporters who were viciously beaten up by Taliban fighters a week ago for covering a women’s rights protest.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 8