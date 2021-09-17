CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

White House officials detail the number of Afghan refugees approved for Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0104Lw_0bzc36Bk00
Nonprofit group prepares homes for influx of Afghan refugees Nonprofit group prepares homes for influx of Afghan refugees

Senior White House officials released the numbers of Afghan refugees approved to go to a number of states in the U.S. Those numbers depend on each state’s capacity.

The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

Oklahoma has been approved for more than most states but California is projected to take in the most refugees with more than 5,200, according to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press.

See the full list here.

  • OKLAHOMA: 1800
  • FLORIDA: 1030
  • GEORGIA: 1069
  • NORTH CAROLINA: 1169
  • SOUTH CAROLINA: 175
  • PENNSYLVANIA: 995
  • LOUISIANNA: 59
  • ALABAMA: 10
  • KENTUCKY: 850
  • MISSOURI: 1200
  • KANSAS: 490
  • ARIZONIA: 1610
  • COLORADO: 865
  • TENNESSEE: 415
  • TEXAS: 4481
  • ARKANSAS: 98
  • MISSISSIPPI: 10
  • WASHINGTON (STATE): 1679

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Dianna Meade
8d ago

He won’t bring home our people, but let’s bring in illegals..

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they're confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

CIUDAD ACUÑA, México — (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Texas Rep. Brian Babin tests positive

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin of Texas announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Babin, 73, a Republican who is a four-term congressman from the state’s 36th congressional district, said in a statement that he began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms Friday. After several negative tests, Babin tested positive on Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Washington, OK
State
Kentucky State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States. In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own.
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Pfizer close to big step toward kids' vaccine

WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. That would be an important step toward starting vaccinations for those youngsters, especially...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#State Department#The Associated Press#Kansas#Arizonia#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said the four countries are in...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce, officials said Friday. Disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education. Officials said they're working to fix the problem.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, toppling several cars onto their sides, authorities said. The westbound Empire Builder train derailed about 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

SAN MARINO — (AP) — Residents of San Marino, a tiny republic surrounded by Italy, voted Sunday whether to decriminalize abortion, with the Roman Catholic Church firmly opposed and the “yes” camp hoping to make the procedure legal in some circumstances. The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made...
ELECTIONS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy