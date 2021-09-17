White House officials detail the number of Afghan refugees approved for Oklahoma

Nonprofit group prepares homes for influx of Afghan refugees Nonprofit group prepares homes for influx of Afghan refugees

Senior White House officials released the numbers of Afghan refugees approved to go to a number of states in the U.S. Those numbers depend on each state’s capacity.

The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

Oklahoma has been approved for more than most states but California is projected to take in the most refugees with more than 5,200, according to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press.

See the full list here.

OKLAHOMA: 1800

FLORIDA: 1030

GEORGIA: 1069

NORTH CAROLINA: 1169

SOUTH CAROLINA: 175

PENNSYLVANIA: 995

LOUISIANNA: 59

ALABAMA: 10

KENTUCKY: 850

MISSOURI: 1200

KANSAS: 490

ARIZONIA: 1610

COLORADO: 865

TENNESSEE: 415

TEXAS: 4481

ARKANSAS: 98

MISSISSIPPI: 10

WASHINGTON (STATE): 1679

