Hillsboro, OH

Burke’s Outlet celebrates its grand opening

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurke’s Outlet celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with employees, friends and members of the community. Located at 1100 N. High St. in Hillsboro, the store offers name brand apparel and accessories for the entire family. In addition, the store carries shoes, home furnishings, gifts and toys. Burke’s Outlet is open seven days a week. Check its website at burkesoutlet.com or call 937-840-4001 for exact hours each day.

