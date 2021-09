Goodwill’s YouthWorks program is looking to help more people like Teraja Bull work toward — and realize — their career goals. “They helped me get a corporate internship my senior year at college,” said Bull, a Duquesne resident who graduated from Penn State in 2020 with a degree in management and marketing. “I worked for them during covid as well, on things like self-improvement tasks and things to help me develop and grow.”

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO