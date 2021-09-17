CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA advisory panel soundly rejects a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel soundly rejects a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

