CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Way To Buy The Stock Market Dip: Dollar Cost Averaging Or Going All-In?

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is off to a shaky start to September, and history suggests the second half of the month could be weak as well. Long-term investors who have cash in their accounts are likely asking themselves the age-old Wall Street question: should I go all-in on the dip or dollar cost average into a position as the S&P 500 falls?

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. Software and leisure apparel giants, as well as the most popular cryptocurrency, were among the bearish calls seen.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why The New Generation Of Investors Is More Serious, Informed Than It May Appear

A flood of first-time investors poured into the market during the pandemic, and a surge in popularity of investments like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has some experienced investors questioning the approach of the new generation. Barry Metzger, managing director and head of Schwab Trading and Education, said this week that the group he calls Generation Investor isn’t nearly as uninformed and impulsive as the meme stock headlines suggest.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stock Market#Dollar Cost Averaging#The Dip#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Ally Invest
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

Zynga's recent share price declines have opened an attractive entry point for investors to buy into the mobile gaming powerhouse. Due to the current disruptions in the labor market, UiPath's software is a must-have for growing list of businesses. There aren't many promising fintech stocks out there with reasonable valuations....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Buy the Dip Stocks to Snap Up Now

Given current market volatility, buying the dip in fundamentally sound stocks could be a smart move. Thus, the recent dips in quality stocks Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), and Core Molding Technologies (CMT) could represent the perfect buying opportunity. Let’s discuss.The market has witnessed a two-day relief rally as major stocks market indexes moved into positive territory, driven by the Federal Reserve’s signal that it will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for now. But the indexes are in the red at the time of writing this article because investors fear that the Chinese real-estate developer Evergrande’s debt crisis could lead to global financial contagion. Furthermore, a decline in consumer confidence and an uptick in jobless claims have compounded the concerns. But, ironically, the stock market’s volatility has created an ideal situation for long-term investors to buy quality stocks at low prices.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The price of Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies drop after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining. The stock could...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on Market Dips

Semiconductor production is one of today’s most vital industries with the vast adoption of digital technologies across sectors. Because a current semiconductor shortage is expected to be addressed gradually with large-scale investments to boost production, we think fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks STMicroelectronics (STM), Amkor (NASDAQ:AMKR), and ChipMOS (IMOS) could be worth buying on market dips to cash in on the industry’s solid growth prospects. These stocks look undervalued at their current price levels and could deliver gains soon. Read on.The global semiconductor shortage has created production bottlenecks in several industries, especially the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) spaces. However, the popularity of remote working structures and digital transformation has created a substantial demand for semiconductors worldwide.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With RCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Worthington Industries Price Over Earnings

Right now, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) share price is at $53.92, after a 0.47% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 9.26%, but in the past year, spiked by 31.67%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Why Disruptive Growth Stocks Could Be the Way to Go

There are traditional growth stocks, and then there are disruptive, innovative growth stocks — the latter of which are being made famous by exchange traded funds such as the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK). While there’s no denying that traditional growth stocks, namely the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN),...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be setting up into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created by a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy