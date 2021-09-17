Giller-winner Ian Williams mixes small-scale personal and large-scale political with book of essays about being Black in the world

An unknown number of people were hospitalised following a “Covid party” in Alberta, Canada, in which participants allegedly wanted to achieve “herd immunity” from the deadly virus. The party, which reportedly took place two hours outside of Edmonton, Alberta, two weeks ago, resulted in a number of people in hospital with Covid, and also in an ICU. As City News Edmonton reported on Wednesday, the party took place with the aim of producing antibodies from Covid, and was advertised locally as a way of achieving so-called “herd immunity”. It was not known if any of the participants were...

