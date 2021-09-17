CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNEAK PEEK: Austin FC's downtown Verde Store opens to all tomorrow

By Claire Partain
 8 days ago

Austin FC has found a solution for its South (and East, and West) Austin compadres looking to get Verde merch: the club officially opened its second Verde Store downtown to season ticket holders on Friday.

With the Texas Capitol well in view of the new location, the club's new 3,100 square foot store at 506 West Congress will bring Verde merch to a centralized location. The store, which opens to the public on Saturday, will feature "a jersey customization station, apparel, headwear, and novelty items" as well as merchandise with jersey partner YETI.

Austin FC's location on Congress is minutes from the Texas Capitol. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

The store opened to season ticket holders on Friday and will open to the public Saturday. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

The store merges new and old merch, with plenty of Verde staples seen at the Q2 Stadium location. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

The store features a soon-to-open poster room that will feature each artwork in the ATXFC Artist Initiative collection. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

The store features exclusive merch from the Artist Collective, including apparel from artist Will Bryant. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

Jerseys, hats, scarves and YETI merch will all be available in the second location. (Claire Partain/Austonia)

Repurposed from an old bank, the new store also features downtown conference rooms and a shared rooftop deck that can be used for community and event spaces. Although smaller than the Q2 location, the new store includes exclusive collaborations with artist Will Bryant and could include holiday and Austin-centric touristy items in the future.

The store was created due to fan demand and the club's widespread fanbase from all corners of Central Texas. Nestled in the city's famed downtown, the club will connect with Austinites and out-of-towners alike with its second location, according to Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.

"The Verde Store on Congress is another great opportunity to interact, spend time and celebrate with our fans while expanding our reach to a new audience," Loughnane said. "Austin FC supporters have been incredible during this first year, and we look forward to getting to spend more time with them in the new downtown store–which will undoubtedly serve as a gathering spot for those who love the Verde and Black."

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with extended holiday hours and will stay open year-round through 2022.

