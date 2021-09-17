Virginia prison inmate gets more than 6 years in additional time for threatening prosecutor

A Virginia prison inmate was sentenced Friday to 77 months in federal prison for threatening to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him. Rondale Latte Claud, 44, pleaded guilty in May to one of two counts of threatening the prosecutor in mail he sent from prison. Claud was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson to 77 months, the sentence recommended by both the U.S. attorney’s office and Claud’s lawyer.