CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Diamondback Energy Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $82.60 after the company announced it initiated a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. "Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength. Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback, in Thursday's press release.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be setting up into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created by a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fang
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares are trading significantly lower Friday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The price of Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies drop after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining. The stock could...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Xpeng Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), are trading lower as investors continue to weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group. Shares of some Chinese companies could also be trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Denison Mines and Energy Fuels Crashed Today

Uranium mining stocks Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) tumbled in Friday afternoon trading, falling 7.6% and 10%, respectively, despite analysts at Canaccord Genuity having just yesterday hiked their price target for Denison. So what. In a brief note Thursday, TheFly.com advised that Canaccord had raised its price target...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Salesforce Shares Continue To Rise Today

Salesforce said it now expects its fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion versus the estimate of $26.31 billion. The company initiated fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance of $31.65 billion to $31.8 billion. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Salesforce from Neutral...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Enerpac Tool Group

Looking into the current session, Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) is trading at $23.12, after a 0.67% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.65%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 18.29%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cue Health stock opens nearly 5% above IPO price, then keeps rising

Cue Health Inc. received a warm reception on Wall Street Friday, as the stock opened 4.8% above its initial public offering price, and kept rising. The California-based COVID-19 test maker's IPO priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range, as the company raised $200.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $16.76 at 11:37 a.m. Eastern for 1.4 million shares. The stock rallied since then, and was recently up 27.8% at $20.45 in afternoon trading, which values the company at about $2.94 billion. The stock's strong debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 1.1% and the S&P 500 was little changed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Jabil

In the current session, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is trading at $62.58, after a 1.79% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 1.02%, and in the past year, by 84.66%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Worthington Industries Price Over Earnings

Right now, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) share price is at $53.92, after a 0.47% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 9.26%, but in the past year, spiked by 31.67%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy