Why Can't You Use Apple Card For iPhone 13?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy the long-awaited and intensely rumored iPhone 13, which comes in four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people will be able to leverage carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details). iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO