Dixie Group Sells AtlasMasland Commercial Business For $27.5M

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) has sold its AtlasMasland commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc in a transaction valued at $27.5 million. The assets sold include inventory, specific machinery and equipment used exclusively in the Commercial Business, and related intellectual property. Dixie Group retained the Commercial Business' cash deposits, all...

