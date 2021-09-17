CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to watch as the Chiefs play the Ravens

Cover picture for the articleThis isn’t the typical matchup between usual AFC heavyweights, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. While the Chiefs shook off the injury/illness bug that affected their Week 1 lineup, the Ravens can’t avoid it. Not only did running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and first-round rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman all suffer long-term injuries before the season started, they are now also without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

