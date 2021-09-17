Anderson man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges after mother calls police
An Anderson man was arrested in Bryan on Wednesday after being found with a controlled substance. Officers were called by the man’s mother to the resident on East Villa Maria around 2 pm Wednesday. The mother said her son, identified as 42 year old Chad Lynn Biddle of Anderson, was at the apartment and refused to leave. She stated he is a paranoid schizophrenic, and that he scares her.navasotanews.com
