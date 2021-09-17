CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

MCSD affected by national bus driver shortages

By Eliza Noe
Craig Daily Press
 8 days ago

Across the nation, school districts are facing the impact of a major school bus driver shortage, and Moffat County School District is no exception. Currently, MCSD only has 70% to 75% of its usual fleet, causing administrators to revamp and rethink how to get students to and from school. In a county that's almost as big as the state of Connecticut, it usually takes 19 drivers to transport students across that area, according to director of facilities and maintenance Jarrod Ogden. This year, though, MCSD is working with 13 to 14 drivers, including substitutes.

