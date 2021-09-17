Dolphins' Preston Williams: Questionable for Week 2
Williams (foot/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after logging a limited practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald reports. Williams sat out Week 1 due to the foot injury but seemed to be out of the woods after practicing fully Thursday. Unfortunately, he took a step back with a limited practice Friday and is now dealing with a knee injury in addition to the foot issue. With fellow wide receiver Will Fuller (personal) already ruled out, DeVante Parker and rookie Jaylen Waddle should once again lead the Dolphins' receiving corps, with Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in line for expanded roles in the event Williams sits.www.cbssports.com
