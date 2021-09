Smith (back) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. After missing the entire preseason due to a back injury, Smith gave it a go Week 1 against the Saints but managed to play just 18 of 62 defensive snaps (29 percent). That's a far cry from last season, when he regularly logged 80 percent of those plays most games. Speaking of Smith, coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Thursday, "we're not going to play him as much as we'd like to until we know he's healthy enough to do that." Until Smith is able to make it through practice without issue, the Packers will limit his playing time on a weekly basis.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO