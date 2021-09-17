Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 preview: ‘No Weddings and a Funeral’

The first thing we should say entering Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 is simply this: We’re sad. There are only three more episodes this season!. Technically, we should feel grateful right now since initially, the plan was for the Apple+ series to only do ten. The order was later extended by two, which is why we had this week’s fantastic “Beard After Hours.” It doesn’t actually do much to advance the story but, at the same time, it was a brilliant window into a man who often lives within his own world. You see how Jane is one of the only sources of his happiness, but that the happiness she provides is often unhealthy and dangerous to him. He finds some sort of value in being on the edge, but the risk is that he could fall off at any given moment.