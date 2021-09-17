CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter in teen’s death

By White River Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally. A special prosecutor on Friday announced the felony charge against former sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in the fatal shooting...

