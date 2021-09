Chatbot experience and WhatsApp connectivity are provided by Dotgo. BetaCare, an innovative provider of digital healthcare services in Nigeria, has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to provide a seamless consultation experience to patients virtually. Especially during COVID-19, many patients may feel hesitant towards visiting hospitals or clinics, or in general would like to avoid all the hassle and queues at the healthcare facilities. In such a scenario, BetaCare chatbot can be an effective solution wherein the patients get their required consultation without the need to step out of their homes.

