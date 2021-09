Can you believe the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale is just about here? We’ve been waiting for days now to see how everything is going to unravel. It’s hard to say which part of the narrative is going to be most worth watching at this point, but we’d argue personally all eyes are on Malcolm Howard. Just think about the way this past episode ended! It’s one of the biggest, boldest conclusions we’ve had to any episode so far, as it seemed as though Omar Epps’ character was dead and on the way to the grave. Yet, the promo for episode 10 complicates that — you see him on a hospital gurney and all of a sudden, there is at least a small chance that the character survives.

