Freedom Ford sponsors Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

First Choice America Credit Union renewed its host sponsorship of Weirton United Way’s Annual Charity Fall Golf Tournament this year. The tournament will be played at the Mountaineer Woodview Golf Course on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Teams will compete in a four-person scramble format. All proceeds will go to the United Way’s programs helping the needy in the community. At the check presentation, from left, front row, Linda Stear, Weirton United Way Executive Director; Chris Hatala, United Way Representative; Scott E. Winwood, First Choice America President/CEO and Board Member; and Robert G. Mrvos, First Choice America Chairman; second row, Edward L. Kennedy, First Choice America Board Member; Casey Richards, United Way Campaign Chairman; John R. Thayer, First Choice America Board Member; and Kenneth W. Truax, First Choice America Board Member. (This picture was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.) (Submitted photo)
Comments / 0