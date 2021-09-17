CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Freedom Ford sponsors Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured above, left to right: Andy Gunther, Freedom Ford sales manager; Tom Ford, sales; Brad Lamb, Freedom Ford finance. Participants in the Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament will have the opportunity to win a car, thanks to Freedom Ford, the tournament’s hole-in-one sponsor. The four-person scramble will take place at...

www.whiterivernow.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

SagerStrong Foundation golf tournament to benefit blood cancer research

Hawks Ridge Golf Course in Ball Ground will play host to the fourth annual “Living Out Loud” golf tournament benefitting the SagerStrong Foundation and blood cancer research Oct. 11. The tournament will fund clinical trails and cancer research for leukemia and other blood cancers. The tournament was founded in 2016...
BALL GROUND, GA
rdrnews.com

Golf tournament raises money for veterans on 9/11

Magil Duran says that the Chaves County Wounded Warriors “will do all we can to help veterans in need.”. The group received a boost in its work Saturday, when the Roswell Elks Lodge #969 raised $25,435 for the charity during the 12th Annual Roswell Elks Supporting New Mexico Wounded Warriors Charity Golf Tournament held at the New Mexico Military Institute golf course.
ROSWELL, NM
Hanford Sentinel

Rotary holds 11th golf tournament for vets

Public leaders and sportsmen from across Kings County came out for a day of golf and a good cause at the 11th annual Rotary Club of Hanford Golf Tournament. The tournament, which was held at the Kings County Country Club on Monday morning, was organized by Joan Darling, the golf chairman and retired Hanford postmaster. Organizations benefited by the event were American Legion Hanford Post 3, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
mymalonetelegram.com

Foothills Art Society golf tournament a success

The Foothills Art Society ran a golf tournament, dinner, silent and live auctions on Sept. 12 at the Malone Golf Course. Twelve teams played the east course and all received an insulated bag with snacks for the day. Forty five other people from the arts and business community joined the golfers for the dinner and auctions.
MALONE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
lakecountyexam.com

CV golf tournament to benefit course improvements

A tournament is being held in Christmas Valley on Saturday, Sept. 25, to help raise funds which will go toward repairs at the Christmas Valley Golf Course. The Christmas Valley Park and Recreation District manages the golf course, and many other facilities in the community, and with a small tax base the money the District receives each year through property taxes is not always enough to keep up with some of the major capital expenditure projects that are needed. The tournament will raise funds which can be used as a match for when the Park and Recreation District applies for grant funding.
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR
houstonherald.com

HHS boys hoops to host golf tournament

The fourth annual Houston Tigers Boys Basketball Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Houston Municipal Golf Course. The event will be played in a 2-man scramble format, with shotgun-start tee times available at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. The entry fee is $80 per team, which includes...
HOUSTON, MO
capitalsoutsider.com

Photos: Laughlin Family Foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament

The Laughlin family with Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd. (Photos by Caps Outsider) The Laughlin Family Foundation, which raises money to help fight rare cancers, hosted its first annual celebrity golf tournament Monday. Participants included the one and only Craig Laughlin, his NBC Sports Washington colleagues Joe Benenati, Alan May, and Al Koken, Caps radio announcer John Walton, and Caps alum Paul Mulvey. Current Caps Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd came to show their support.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
theflashtoday.com

1st Annual Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament

The 1st Annual Putts Fore Mutts Golf Tournament raised almost $8,000 for the Erath County Humane Society on Saturday at the Tejas Golf Course. “We had a total of 20 teams play throughout the day. We ended the day with our 50/50 drawing and several raffle prize giveaways. There was some excitement in selecting the winner of the top raffle prize, two Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys tickets with a parking pass,” said Julie Howell. “Two tickets were stuck together when pulled out of the basket. The winner was 10-year-old Amber Meneses, who then graciously gave it to the person whose ticket was drawn with hers, Ms. Renee Jackson. Amber knew Renee really wanted to go to the Cowboys game and said she wanted to give the prize to her. It was a really sweet moment and made the Jacksons’ day!”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
allaccess.com

Broadcasters Foundation Of America Celebrity Golf Tournament Raises $200k+ For Broadcasters In Need

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA raised over $200,000 to help broadcasters in need during MONDAY's 2021 CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT at the SLEEPY HOLLOW COUNTRY CLUB in BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY. More than 150 broadcasters and celebrities turned out to help support broadcasters who have experienced terrible loss due to illness or unforeseen disaster.
CHARITIES
hayshighguidon.com

Girls golf hosts first tournament of season

Meg is a junior at HHS, and this is her third year in newspaper. She loves all animals, besides mosquitoes, and spends her free time with friends, watching... The Guidon intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Guidon does not allow anonymous comments, and The Guidon requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
GOLF
federalwaymirror.com

Todd Beamer basketball to host fundraising golf tournament

The Todd Beamer High School boys basketball team is hosting a fundraising golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 2. The golf tournament begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Northshore Golf Course (4101 Northshore Blvd NE) in Tacoma. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Awards and prizes will be given to the teams...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Freedom Ford#Ozarka College#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store#Kzle
Review

UNITED WAY ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

First Choice America Credit Union renewed its host sponsorship of Weirton United Way’s Annual Charity Fall Golf Tournament this year. The tournament will be played at the Mountaineer Woodview Golf Course on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Teams will compete in a four-person scramble format. All proceeds will go to the United Way’s programs helping the needy in the community. At the check presentation, from left, front row, Linda Stear, Weirton United Way Executive Director; Chris Hatala, United Way Representative; Scott E. Winwood, First Choice America President/CEO and Board Member; and Robert G. Mrvos, First Choice America Chairman; second row, Edward L. Kennedy, First Choice America Board Member; Casey Richards, United Way Campaign Chairman; John R. Thayer, First Choice America Board Member; and Kenneth W. Truax, First Choice America Board Member. (This picture was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.) (Submitted photo)
CHARITIES
thecounty.me

Kiwanis Club sponsores JA golf team

The Kiwanis Club of Presque Isle sponsored a golf team for the recent Junior Achievement Golf Tournament at the Presque Isle Country Club. Showing some support for the tournament are, from left, Kiwanian George Watson, Ricky Collins, Curt Culberson, Kiwanian Sue Watson, Spencer King, Kiwanians AJ Cloukey and Deirdre McMahon, and Rene Cloukey. Junior Achievement is a non-profit organization that serves students with hands-on curriculum and trained volunteers to teach them workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
The Decatur Daily

Golf: Decatur’s Sam Murphy wins college tournament

Sam Murphy of Decatur got his season at Louisiana Tech off to a great start Tuesday by winning the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, Louisiana. The fifth-year senior finished the three-day event at 13 under with rounds of 68, 68 and 67. In Tuesday’s final round, he had three birdies...
DECATUR, AL
ozarkradionews.com

Glow Golf Tournament rescheduled to Oct. 9

Willow Springs, MO – The Glow Golf Tournament that was to be held in Willow Springs this weekend has been rescheduled to October, along with other changes. The 2 person scramble Glow Golf Tournament will now be held on October 9, 2021 with Tee Time at 4 p.m. at the Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf Course. Ticket prices have changed. Now, tickets are $50 per person. This includes entry into the tournament, a mulligan, and a meal.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
mcpcity.com

4th Annual Cattyshack Golf Tournament

Please join us for our 4th Annual Cattyshack Golf Tournament and 50/50 Cash Raffle! • 4 person scramble • Play starts at 8am • Cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place • $50 entry fee per player - includes lunch and one raffle ticket! (Payment due on the day of the tournament) Player registration: beccamchs@yahoo.com We are hoping to have another successful and fun event this year, with the support of the community and local sponsors! Corporate sponsors who donate $250 or more will have a sponsorship sign placed on one of Turkey Creek's 18 holes during the tournament. 50/50 Cash Raffle tickets will be available in early August • $10 each, or 5 for $20 • Drawing will be held at the close of the golf tournament on September 19 • Need not be present to win • Valid ID required to claim cash prize All proceeds benefit the fine felines of the McPherson County Humane Society!
GOLF
thenewirmonews.com

Soldiers and Vets golf tournament October 21

All South Federal Credit Union’s 24th annual Soldiers and Vets Charity Golf Tournament will be held October 21 at Golden Hills Golf & Country Club in Lexington. Since 1996, the tournament has raised more than $307,000 for organizations serving the military in the Midlands. The proceeds from the tournament benefit...
GOLF
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg girls golf finishes third at Richmond tournament

Warrensburg girls golf placed third as a team at the Richmond Girls Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Shirkey Golf Course. Warrensburg recorded a team score of 412, falling four …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
WARRENSBURG, MO
mymoinfo.com

Blackcat Hoopsters golf tournament

(Herculaneum, Pevely) The annual Blackcat Hoopsters golf tournament is coming up next month at Oak Valley Golf Course and Resort in Pevely. The tournament will benefit both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Herculaneum High School. Riley Blair is the varsity girls basketball coach at Herculaneum. He says they have plenty of prizes with a skins game as well as several raffle baskets and more…
HERCULANEUM, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy