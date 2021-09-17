CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 EHR snooping cases at hospitals in the last year

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are seven hospitals and health systems that have experienced nine cases of employees snooping patients' medical records in the last year. Douglas Burka, MD, worked at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 2010-12. He was sued by his ex-wife in 2015 and 2016 for allegedly inappropriately accessing her medical records during their divorce. Dr. Bruka sued Vanderbilt because he claimed the system was obligated to defend him against his ex-wife's claims. In September 2021, it was reported that Vanderbilt won the lawsuit from Dr. Burka.

7 hospital CIOs share their most exciting EHR project this year

Here, seven hospital CIOs share the EHR project they've been most excited by or proud of in 2021, from integrating home care to facilitating mass vaccination efforts to improving the patient experience. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and style. Lisa Stump. Senior Vice President and CIO...
ideastream.org

Ohio's COVID Hospitalizations Are Higher Than This Time Last Year

The state’s top doctor said a current surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming hospitals, causing some to cancel elective procedures or send patients elsewhere. And he said that is putting patients at risk. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said 292 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals in...
COVID cases strain hospitals

Amazon hiring for thousands of positions in Tennessee. Can you get the COVID and Flu vaccines at the same time?. Dickson County dad convicted of killing son in court for sentencing. Nashville road rage shooting. Lipscomb names new president, Dr. Candice McQueen. Silver Alert Issued for J.D. Biggs in Rutherford...
Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Sept. 7. The Rockford, Ill.-based system formerly known as SwedishAmerican Health System has rebranded as UW Health. The system became a division of Madison, Wis.-based UW Health in 2015. Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled plans to build on...
Somebody Will Be Last at Medical School: The Case for AI in Healthcare

When it comes to caregiving, the human touch is irreplaceable. With AI’s help, that might actually happen more often. In 2017, the CDC estimated that the average wait time in a US emergency room was about 40 minutes, with more than 22 million visits requiring patients to wait for over an hour. While going to the emergency room is never fun — with long wait times, frustration and exhaustion becoming the norm — part of the issue stems from the fact that not all cases are true emergencies. Global pandemic aside, health care simply takes a lot of time and resources. It also scales with the quantity, quality and speed of the human personnel involved.
Arizona Medical Practice Permanently Loses EHR Data

A medical practice in Arizona has lost nearly all the data entered into its electronic health record (EHR) system due to a cyber-attack. Desert Wells Family Medicine, which has been serving patients in Queens Creek for 20 years, was attacked by cyber-criminals on May 21. The practice had backed up all its EHR data before the attack took place, but the attackers managed to encrypt both the original files and the backup files using ransomware.
5 recent hospital, health system CIO moves

The following hospital and health system CIO moves have been reported since August. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health in September named Aaron Miri senior vice president and chief digital and information officer, a newly created position by the health system. 2. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care tapped Michael Pfeffer,...
9 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of November. Below are nine hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Aug. 1. 1. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health will lay off 66 workers Oct. 29 when it closes its...
Pandemic surgery delays exact an emotional toll, too, physicians say

As hospitals again pause nonemergency surgeries in response to surging COVID-19 patient volumes, healthcare leaders and physicians are closely watching what effect this will have on patients' health and healthcare experience. One of the most obvious concerns is that delaying care may worsen health conditions for patients with cancer or...
Why 3 hospital bills for childbirth went viral this year

The cost of having a baby in a U.S. hospital is rising, with recent research showing privately insured families spent an average $3,068 out of pocket for maternal and newborn hospitalizations from 2016 to 2019. Below are three childbirth-related medical bills that made headlines in 2021. In January, a Kansas...
Officials: COVID cases continue filling hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic is straining hospitals, which are struggling with an overflow of patients and financial hurdles, officials from the Kentucky Hospital Association told lawmakers Wednesday. Financially, some hospitals are paying wages for staff and traveling staff that are unsustainable, KHA officials told members of the interim committee on health,...
Did hospital COVID overload prevent last farewell?

Ron Rookstool, 75, is an ardent Haywood Regional Medical Center supporter, and has been a hospital volunteer for nearly 15 years. Even after his wife died at the hospital from complications of an ongoing wound infection, he finds no fault with the care she received or the fact she died in the hospital several days after waiting 30 hours in the emergency department before a hospital room opened up.
Novant Health launches telehealth program to reduce number of admitted COVID-19 patients

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a digital health program to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals, the company said Sept. 23. Novant Health will identify which patients can safely transition to an on-demand virtual care program, dubbed COVID Care at Home, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Depending on their treatment plan, a patient could be discharged with equipment, such as home oxygen monitoring.
10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) a vice president of supply chain operations. HealthPartners...
How US News' top 20 hospitals fare in digital patient access

Consumer expectations around digital patient access can influence how they choose a new provider. Here's what digital access looks like at the top 20 hospitals ranked by US News & World Report, according to a report by Kyruus. For the report, Kyruus compared US News' top 20 hospitals against 12...
GoodRx launches clinician-led online health information center: 3 details

Telemedicine and pharmacy discount company GoodRx on Sept. 23 launched GoodRx Health, an online hub providing research-based answers to health questions. GoodRx Health will provide easily understandable information about health concerns and trends, tools for navigating health decisions and explainer videos. The online center's content will focus on four main...
New York hospitals, officials prepare for potential staff shortages ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

Ahead of the effective date for New York state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, state officials and hospitals are bracing for possible shortages of healthcare workers because of the requirement, The Washington Post reported Sept. 24. The mandate requires healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes to receive their first vaccine dose...
Vanderbilt wins lawsuit by former physician accused of snooping in ex-wife's EHR

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center has won a lawsuit filed by a former medical resident who said the system was obligated to defend him against claims that he snooped in his ex-wife's EHR during their divorce, according to a Sept. 13 Nashville Tennessean report. Five details:. Douglas Burka, MD,...
