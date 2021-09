Emily Laber-Warren directs the health and science reporting program at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. This story originally featured on Undark. Aaron Bolds didn’t consider becoming a physician until he tore a ligament in his knee while playing in a basketball tournament when he was 15. His orthopedic surgeon was Black, and they hit it off. “He was asking me how my grades were, and I told him, ‘I’m a straight-A student,’ and he was, like, ‘Man, this is a great fallback plan if basketball doesn’t work out,’” recalls Bolds, who is African American.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO