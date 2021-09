A 68-year-old Brewster man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck as he walked along Route 6 in Harwich Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said Justin Small of Brewster was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway at about 5 a.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, CT. Small subsequently died of his injuries.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO