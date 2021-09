The United States is shipping another 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to hard-hit Bangladesh, a White House official told AFP on Thursday, after the Biden administration announced a ramping up of global donations. The latest shipment -- 2,508,480 Pfizer doses -- brings the total of US shots to the country above nine million. Packing was underway and first deliveries, made through the World Health Organization's Covax program, arrive Monday, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP. "We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Bangladesh," said the official, adding that there were "no strings attached" to the donation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO