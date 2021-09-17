Central Coast Researchers Develop Artificial Intelligence Tool To Help Quickly Assess Wildfire Damage

AI can decrease strain on nurses and other healthcare professionals and allow them focus on the tasks technology cannot address. One does not need to work in a hospital to appreciate that COVID-19 has taken its toll on the medical profession. From doctors to nurses to ancillary staff, the toll of the pandemic and the recent wave of admissions due to the Delta variant has, according to the American Nurses Association (ANA), exacerbated underlying chronic nursing workforce shortage challenges. Burnout among nurses, physicians, and other healthcare workers was a pervasive problem even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the staffing shortage continues. This was exemplified in an April survey from the American Nurses Foundation, which found that the pandemic is causing 92% of nurses to consider leaving the workforce. Nearly half cite insufficient staffing as one of the primary reasons.

