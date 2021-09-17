CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Kawhi Leonard was not feeling live performance at Clippers’ new arena

By Darryn Albert
 8 days ago
Kawhi Leonard has always been a fun guy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his appearance at the LA Clippers’ new arena unveiling this week. The Clippers officially broke ground on their future home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. Included as part of the ceremony was a live performance for Clippers personnel and fans. Sportswriter Arash Markazi shared video of Leonard sitting in the front row during the performance with his arms crossed looking totally unenthused. Take a look.

