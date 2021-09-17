NU offers to again waive $45 application fee for in-state students
The University of Nebraska will waive the $45 application fee for in-state undergraduate students between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, the university announced Friday. The waiver is available for first-time freshmen and transfer students applying to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for the fall 2022 semester.www.kpvi.com
Comments / 0