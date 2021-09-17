CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU offers to again waive $45 application fee for in-state students

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska will waive the $45 application fee for in-state undergraduate students between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, the university announced Friday. The waiver is available for first-time freshmen and transfer students applying to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for the fall 2022 semester.

