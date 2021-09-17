Judge denies Louisville woman's request for Norton to treat her husband with Ivermectin
A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge denied Wednesday a request to make doctors at Norton Brownsboro Hospital treat a COVID-19 patient with the drug ivermectin. Angela Underwood, who according to court records is representing herself in the case, filed a suit Sept. 9 in Jefferson County Circuit Court attempting to compel doctors treating her husband, Lonnie Underwood, for COVID-19 to give him the drug.www.richmondregister.com
