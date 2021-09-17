CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Judge denies Louisville woman's request for Norton to treat her husband with Ivermectin

By Mary Ramsey Louisville Courier Journal
Richmond Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson County Circuit Court judge denied Wednesday a request to make doctors at Norton Brownsboro Hospital treat a COVID-19 patient with the drug ivermectin. Angela Underwood, who according to court records is representing herself in the case, filed a suit Sept. 9 in Jefferson County Circuit Court attempting to compel doctors treating her husband, Lonnie Underwood, for COVID-19 to give him the drug.

