State Rep. Will Metcalf: Third special session convenes on Monday morning

As you all are aware from our previous updates, a majority of House Democrats broke quorum during the first special session in July, setting off on private jets to Washington DC where they stayed in fancy hotels and failed to show up to work at the Texas Capitol. They ran out the 30-day clock on the first special session, which resulted in Gov. Abbott issuing the call for a second called special session. I am happy to report that the second called special session was a great success for Texans once a handful of absent Democrats decided to return to the Texas House Chamber to do the jobs they were elected to do. In the final days of the special session, the legislature rapidly passed common sense policies, including legislation to secure elections, support retired teachers and public education, and additional vital funding to help protect our southern border, to name just a few, among many other great achievements.