CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

"SUPER DOG" looking to be adopted as we get ready for ARL Iowa Dog Jog Sunday!

weareiowa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat McAuliffe, Animal Rescue League TheraPets Coordinator, introduces us to Ariana...aka "Super Dog"...who is looking for a new home right now at the ARL Main Location. Ariana would make for a GREAT TheraPet and Cat lets us know about the Workshop that is happening on September 29, 2021 for those interested in getting involved with the program. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Also, DON'T FORGET about Iowa's BIGGEST DOG PARTY this Sunday...The ARL IOWA DOG JOG! This year, the ARL Iowa Dog Jog will be held AT THE MAIN LOCATION of the ARL! For more information on how to get involved in everything we talked about, see all the animals that are available for adoption and get other questions answered, please visit www.arl-iowa.org.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Lucy

A big girl with a big heart, this pooch just wants someone to give her a chance! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lucy, a 4 years old Maremma Sheepdog from Augusta, Maine. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, and knows basic commands. Lucy is a big dog and a guardian breed, so she needs a home without children in it. She is good with cats and other dogs, so wouldn’t mind sharing her new home with four-legged roommates.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WDIO-TV

Bowser the friendly dog is ready to find a loving home

Bowser is 5 years old and young at heart! He is looking for a loving home to call his own. He is a playful, friendly boy who loves attention. He likes to play and sometimes if he is really excited he will get the zoomies. He is looking for a home to be active with him, but he will also be ready for a lot of snuggles after you tire him out for the day.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Arl#Animal Rescue League#Www Arl Iowa Org
wrfalp.com

Humane Society Holding Dog Adoption Event Saturday

The adoption event is happening this Saturday from 11am to 3pm. This is an open event and no appointments to meet dogs will be necessary. Humane Society Partnership Director Brian Papalia said “there are nineteen dogs at the shelter who are waiting to meet their adoptive families, and this is a great opportunity for folks to come to the CCHS and meet them as well as to have a chance to talk with the volunteers and staff that know them best.”
PETS
Portsmouth Times

Guide to adopting a shelter dog

Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PETS
Times News

Dog abandoned along road awaits adoption

Burma, the dog found along a road in a crate last month in Schuylkill County, is available for adoption. The Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA has received five adoption applications, which they are processing. Additional applications are not being accepted. If a prospective pet parent isn’t selected, applications will again be...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
2 On Your Side

Niagara SPCA holds fall festival to help dogs get adopted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In Niagara County, the SPCA held a fall festival to help adopt the dogs in the shelter. There was a bake sale, food, basket raffles, and even a chili cookoff contest and a costume contest during Saturday event, which began at 2 p.m. and ran through 10 p.m. There was also live music from the A-List Band and Pocket Change, as well as a beer and wine cash bar.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Officer Saves Deaf Dog, Shelter Helps Get Him Adopted

Marty was by all accounts a bit of a lost cause. The stray pup was found by a Richardson police officer wandering the streets in the middle of the night. “He was extremely matted, especially over his hind, face, chest and ears,” Mary Lovell with the animal services in Richardson said. “He had hair loss along his back and was infested with fleas. He had overgrown nails curling into his own feet.”
RICHARDSON, TX
WIVB

SPCA Serving Erie County pauses dog adoptions

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has temporarily paused dog adoptions after more than one dog was diagnosed with pneumonia. Adoptions are on pause through, at least, Friday while the shelter is cleaned and dogs are treated and monitored. The shelter will reevaluate the situation at...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/16

Dogs killed Sept. 1-2 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy