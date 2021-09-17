"SUPER DOG" looking to be adopted as we get ready for ARL Iowa Dog Jog Sunday!

Cat McAuliffe, Animal Rescue League TheraPets Coordinator, introduces us to Ariana...aka "Super Dog"...who is looking for a new home right now at the ARL Main Location. Ariana would make for a GREAT TheraPet and Cat lets us know about the Workshop that is happening on September 29, 2021 for those interested in getting involved with the program. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Also, DON'T FORGET about Iowa's BIGGEST DOG PARTY this Sunday...The ARL IOWA DOG JOG! This year, the ARL Iowa Dog Jog will be held AT THE MAIN LOCATION of the ARL! For more information on how to get involved in everything we talked about, see all the animals that are available for adoption and get other questions answered, please visit www.arl-iowa.org.