Woman, 90, dies nearly two weeks after traffic crash in Southeast Washington

Millsboro – The Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday evening northeast of Millsboro. The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Saturday September 18, 2021 as a trooper on patrol was southbound on Gravel Hill Road behind a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata was traveling above the posted speed limit and upon coming to a stop at the intersection with Mount Joy Road, signaled to turn right onto Morris Mill Road, but made an abrupt turn left onto Mount Joy Road. The trooper activated the emergency equipment on the fully marked patrol vehicle and the Sonata failed to stop and accelerated at a high speed away from the trooper. The Sonata then passed a vehicle on a solid double line and lost control striking a telephone pole before overturning and striking a tree.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO