Woman, 90, dies nearly two weeks after traffic crash in Southeast Washington

By Peter Hermann
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 90-year-old woman died Thursday, nearly two weeks after she was injured a vehicle crash on Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Police identified the victim as Evelyn Brown, who lived in Southeast. The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 2000 block of...

