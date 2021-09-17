Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN BROWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES At 405 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have dissipated over the area. However, between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen during the last couple of hours from the thunderstorms. This amount of rainfall will take some time to drain away from the area. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 5 PM EDT this afternoon for Northern Broward and Southern Palm Beach Counties. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Parkland, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake and Godfrey Road.