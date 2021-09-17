CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul drone strike an error

By The Associated Press
WTNH.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake,”...

